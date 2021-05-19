Turk Riders celebrated Atatürk May 19th Youth and Sports Day

We have received some great photos from the Turk Riders Chopper Club who were celebrating the 19th May Atatürk Youth and Sports Day and their representative had this to say:

“We came to the Atatürk statue in the old Girne Harbour area and lined up our bikes and celebrated the beginning of our National Struggle and the day that our great leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk who had entrusted with us the memory for the future and presented to our youth a holiday.

We remembered and commemorated our heroes who were martyred in our national struggle and conveyed our gratitude for their sacrifice once again.

We have sworn once again that we will continue to be the indomitable guardians of the Turkish nation and our Republic. Long live the Republic of Turkey and long live the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.”