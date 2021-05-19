Güngördü celebrated Atatürk Commemoration, Youth and Sport Day

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü published a message for the 19th May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day

The message of Güngördü is as follows:

” Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day is the official holiday of the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, celebrated every year on 19th May. It is accepted as the day the Turkish War of Independence started against the occupation of Turkey. Celebrate the 102nd Anniversary of our Youth and Sports Day, May 19 commemoration of Atatürk, which he gave to the Turkish youth.

While creating the future, young people should work on the path that Atatürk drew to achieve love, tolerance and peace. The reason we look to the future with confidence is because of our trust in young people. The future will be formed by the development and progress of young people.

We are saddened by the fact that we could not celebrate the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, which we celebrated with various organisations in the past, due to the Pandemic happening all over the world.

I congratulate the 19 May, the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, which Atatürk gave to Turkish youth, and I remember with mercy and respect our martyrs and veterans who gave this great struggle, especially the leader of the War of Independence, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who paved the way for the Republic. “

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality