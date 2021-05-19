TRNC Ministry cleaning events in Alagadi and Karpaz regions

Ministry of Tourism and Environment Environmental Protection Department, within the framework of the TRNC Environment Law, is providing the effective administrative framework that points to environmental threats and necessity to achieve and implement the measures to be taken against them, with a more effective monitoring, supervision and controllable structure by encouraging sustainable development. It continues environmental cleaning campaigns, one of the activities carried out to raise awareness on environmental issues.

In this context, the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, within the scope of environmental cleaning activities initiated by the Environmental Protection Department of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment with the slogan “Don’t throw garbage on the ground“, were carried out at Alagadi Beach (1,2,3) and the Karpaz Region Altınkum and Çamlık Picnic Area.

The cleaning event held at Alagadi Beach (1-2-3), with the participation of the staff of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment Environment Protection Department, Girne Unit and the Environmental Protection Department Girne Unit Alagadi staff, was held simultaneously in the Karpaz Region Altınkum and Çamlık Picnic Area, where cleaning activities were carried out in cooperation with the staff of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Department of Environmental Protection, Karpaz Special Environmental Protection Area Unit and the staff of the Forestry Department.

The Department of Environmental Protection of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, whose main task is to supervise environmental sustainability, will continue its cleaning activities in different regions, which it initiated to raise awareness about environmental cleaning and carried out with the slogan “Don’t throw garbage on the ground”.

Source (Turkish) Ministry of Tourism and Environment