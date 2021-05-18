Stan’s Quiz at Black Olive Café, Alsancak a great success

Readers mail…

From Sue Tilt – Tulips (HTWCA)….

Friday night 14th May at the Black Olive Café at Alsancak turned out to be another success for Tulips!

Thank you to Stan for putting together yet another quiz, and to every one of you who attended, and to The Black Olive for being such great hosts.

This month we raised enough money to purchase 5 x mattress protectors, 11 packs of incontinence pads for our cancer patients.

So a huge thank you to everyone involved for raising 1,500TL for Tulips.

Many thanks

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)