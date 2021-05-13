Disabled Week activities continue with bird nest box painting

Girne Municipality organised a “Bird Nest Painting Activity ” with the Children’s Council and Rehabilitation Center for Students of over the age of 18 years during to the Week of Disabled Persons between 10th May and 16th May.

Children and young people were painting the bird nest boxes prepared in the municipal wood workshop and spent pleasant hours at the event held on Tuesday, May 11, 202 in Ramadan Cemil Square with a limited number of participants, following the rules of social distance and hygiene. At the end of the event, colourfully painted bird nest boxes were hung on the trees in the municipal garden.

Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of individuals with special needs to find a place in social life, and said that such events both raise awareness and enable children and young people to get together. Güngördü stated that the organisation of the bird nest boxes painting activity, after the sapling planting event held on 10th May, was also an occasion to instill the love of nature, “We aim to remove all obstacles and support all individuals with special needs with our Disabled Unit, which we launched a year ago under the Social Affairs Branch. This event, organised with the slogan ‘Freedom’ gives a message for the love of people and nature. Thank you to all the children who participated and to everyone who contributed,” he said.

