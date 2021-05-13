ARUCAD Webinar: “Furniture Design and Wooden Chair Manufacturing”

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Industrial Design Department Faculty Member Assist. Assoc. Dr. Sinisa Prvanov held a webinar entitled “Furniture Design and Wooden Chair Manufacturing”.

ARUCAD, The webinar, which was organised to express how ideas, users, design processes, materials and production methods contribute to furniture design, was broadcast live on the University’s Facebook and YouTube channels and was presented by Asst. Assoc. Dr. Sinisa Prvanov a well-known academician in the field of design,

The main theme of Asst. Assoc. Dr Sinisa Prvanov’s webinar was the work of two brilliant designers, Michael Thonet (1841-1934) and Alvar Aalto (1898–1976), working in different eras and countries. Regardless of the academic background or professional connections of these talented people known for their innovative furniture design, their unique disciplinary qualities in the fields of applied arts, interiors and industrial design, as well as the areas in which these giants contribute to furniture design, were conveyed to the audience.

In the webinar, where the distinct differences of architects and interior designers in the way they design, select and install furniture to create a sense of space, the ways in which industrial designers handle industrial production processes and ways of integrating human factors and ergonomics into design were explained in detail.

The webinar entitled ‘Furniture Design and Wooden Chair Manufacturing’ got full marks from the participants who watched the broadcast, especially design students and professionals interested in furniture design.

