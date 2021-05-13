The Municipality of Girne carried out a “Barrier Free Nursery” sapling planting event within the framework of the Disabled Week Activities between 10th – 16th May.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, the Special Education Center and Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled at schools for those over the age of 18 in the region, members of the Disabled Unit affiliated to the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch, and the Girne Municipality Children’s Council, organised the event observing the restricted participation, social distance and hygiene rules. As part of the activities, on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 10:00, the “Barrier-Free Nursery” sapling planting event was held in Hüseyin Köle Sokak in the Karaoğlanoğlu area.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that they always care about individuals with special needs, who are an inseparable part of the society, and by planting olive saplings symbolising love, peace, tolerance and brotherhood together with Girne Municipality Children’s Council in this green area belonging to Girne Municipality, special education He stated that these feelings are also instilled in the children coming from the schools where special education is taught. He pointed out that Girne Municipality played an active role in social life as well as routine works during the pandemic period and said, “I would like to embrace our children with special needs, I would like to underline that we will organise better activities as the pandemic days pass, Love overcomes every barrier and I thank everyone who contributed”.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Manager Misli Kadıoğlu said: “By forming the disabled unit we established a year ago, we are making an effort to embrace our individuals who require special education and to include them in the society. We organise activities in conjunction with our Girne Municipality Children’s Council in order to remove all obstacles to our children, instill a love for nature and increase their sharing. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the events”.

Leyla Yorgancıoğlu Usta, Director of the Girne Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled over the age of 18, drew attention to the fact that such activities are very important for the awareness of our disabled individuals and the society. First of all, he thanked Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü for not only being with them during the week of the disabled, but for always being with them and for their support.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality