Denkay Başel’s name to be remembered at Barrier-Free Park

The name of Denkay Başel, who devoted his life to Children with Special Needs, to the Youth with Folklore and Theater Formations affiliated to the Municipality and the Development of Girne, will be remembered in the Barrier-Free Wildlife Park to be established on Girne Salih Miroğlu Street.

With the cooperation of Girne Municipality and Denkay Başel Social Development Foundation, the construction of the Barrier Free and Natural Life Park, which will allow children, young people and Girne residents to enjoy, started on 11th May 2021 with a symbolic ceremony.

The project, which is prepared by the Girne Municipality Urban Aesthetics branch and is planned to cost 1 million Turkish Liras, will be financed by the Denkay Başel Social Development Foundation.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the name of Denkay Başel, who was a Special Education Teacher and School Principal who devoted himself to Girne, will be kept alive with the project to be carried out with the cooperation of the Municipality and the Foundation, and hopes that the green field project will be beneficial to all Girne people.

Noting that there is a need for such a green area in Salih Miroğlu Caddesi, where trade axis, commercial areas and residences are intertwined, Güngördü stated that the cost of the project, which will cover an area of ​​5,500 square meters, will exceed 1 million Turkish Liras.

Saying that the pine trees and natural appearance in the project area will be preserved, Güngördü noted that the project will represent the vision of the Foundation, with game tools suitable for access of disabled individuals and children, which will contribute to the physical and mental development of children, and will also offer high internet infrastructure.

Güngördü stated that, thanks to the high internet infrastructure that will be created in the park, there will be a multi-purpose, different area from the classical park concept that young people can use by coming with their computers, and that there will also be activities for disabled individuals and children.

In his speech, Güngördü thanked Başel Holding Chairman of the Board of Directors and foundation founder Burak Başel, Girne Municipality Council and Urban Aesthetics branch, who contributed to the project coming to life, and expressed his belief that the project will be completed as soon as possible.

At the end of his speech, Güngördü, who also celebrates the feast of the citizens, reminded that the Covid-19 pandemic continues, and asked the citizens to stay away from crowds during the holiday and pay attention to the mask, social distance and hygiene rules.

Founder of Denkay Başel Social Development Foundation and Chairman of Başel Holding Board of Directors Burak Başel also thanked Girne Municipality, who gave them the opportunity to organise this green space, which will be accessible to everyone and will be developed with natural materials.

Stating that the green area will be a park from which especially disabled people can benefit, Başel stated that there will be an arrangement that appeals to young people of Girne, offering high internet access, outside the children’s playground, on approximately 4 decares.

Stating that the natural appearance will be preserved in the area in question, Başel noted that they will achieve the project without damaging the natural structure here.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality