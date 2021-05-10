Minister Fikri Ataoğlu: We want to open a museum in each district

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu made examinations in Lefke, Güzelyurt and Girne and gave information about the works carried out before the gradual tourism expansion planned in June.

Minister Ataoğlu: “Our determination to open a museum in each district continues”

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu made important statements by making examinations at the historical Lefke Vasif Palas, Güzelyurt train station and Girne Fine Arts Museum.

During the study visits made by the Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu, Nazım Ced, the Director of the Department of Antiquities and Museums, accompanied him.

I believe that Lefke Vasıf Palas Museum will make great contributions to the tradesmen of the region.

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu visited the Lefke historical Vasıf Palace within the framework of his study visits, examined the museum works on site and received information from the authorities.

During the visit of Minister Ataoğlu to Lefke Vasıf Palace, the Mayor of Lefke Aziz Kaya was also present.

Minister Ataoğlu stated that they started work in the previous ministry duty to transform the historical building known as Vasıf Palas into a museum, and stated that the restoration works were completed after the protocol signed with Lefke Municipality. Minister Ataoğlu emphasised that these works were left unfinished with the change of government in the period when the work on interior decoration was to be started and said, “With our return to office, we have accelerated our efforts to resume the work we started in 2017. Especially the staff of the Department of Antiquities and Museums and the Municipality of Lefke took part in these works. “We will be completing in a very short time with the works we have put forward, and we will bring a new museum to our town of Lefke.”

Minister Ataoğlu thanked everyone who contributed to the construction of the museum and the development of the interior decoration, especially the staff of the Department of Antiquities and Museums and the Lefke Municipality and said, “When I was the previous Minister of Tourism and Environment, we had put forward our project to open a museum in each district. This determination continues. This determination is to create places where tourists who will come to our country can go to each district and learn the characteristics, culture and history of that district in the best way possible, thus enabling the tourists to be more intertwined with the tradesmen ”.

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu stated that the Lefke Vasıf Palas Museum will be put into service as soon as possible and said, “The tourists who are planned to come to the country with the condition of double PCR and double vaccination in June will make a great contribution to the local artisans with such new museums” he said.

Lefke Development Plan.

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu also gave information about the Lefke zoning plan in his statement during his visit to Vasıf Palace.

Minister Ataoğlu said, “Again in 2017, we initiated zoning plan studies with Lefke Municipality. We have reached the final stage of our Zoning Plan studies.” Pointing out that public participation meetings could not be held due to the pandemic, Minister Ataoğlu said, “As a result of our meetings with the Supreme Council of Health, due to the low number of cases in recent days, the Lefke Zoning Plan will be implemented with a public participation meeting to be held after the Ramadan Feast.”

Our aim is to bring the CMC region to Lefke.

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu gave information about the work done on CMC, recalling the work they had done with Boğaziçi University during his previous duty of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, saying, “We carried out work with Boğaziçi University regarding the cleaning of the CMC mine area and it is regrettable that the subsequent contract was recently brought to court. Our aim is to reach the desired level of the CMC mining area and reintegrate it to the society. During this period, we, as the Ministry, will continue to do our part ”.

Aziz Kaya; “When a will is put forward, it can happen”

In his speech the Mayor of Lefke, Aziz Kaya, thanked Minister Fikri Ataoğlu, who showed his will to bring this museum to Lefke District, and said, “When a will is put forward, it can happen. Therefore, I would like to thank Minister Fikri Ataoğlu and his staff on behalf of the District ”.

Noting that an unfinished project was completed in a short time, Kaya stated that the museum will come to life with the placement of the materials to be exhibited in the museum.

Lefke Mayor Aziz Kaya gave information about the Lefke Zoning Plan in his speech and said, “Although the development plan studies have been interrupted for a long time, I would like to thank Minister Ataoğlu, who contributed to the resumption of the work by putting forward his will as soon as he again came to the position of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment. “

Aziz Kaya stated that after the public information meeting is held in June, the remaining procedures will be completed and the Lefke Development Plan will be finalised.

Significant contribution from Güzelyurt Municipality to Historical Güzelyurt Train Station …

Following his visit to the Lefke Vasıf Palas Museum, Minister Ataoğlu went to Güzelyurt to examine the Güzelyurt Historical Train Station, which was initiated within the scope of the project when he was previously the Minister of Tourism and Environment and was built during the British Colonial period, it was located on the Güzelyurt-Evrihu line and was restored in 2017 .

Minister Ataoğlu visited Güzelyurt Mayor Mahmut Özçınar, who contributed to the restoration work, after the restoration and landscaping works were completed and the examination at the Güzelyurt Historical Train Station Museum, where interior decoration works will be initiated.

In his statement, Minister Ataoğlu thanked Güzelyurt Mayor Mahmut Özçınar who made important contributions in the process from the first day of the restoration of the historical Güzelyurt Train Station to its completion.

Minister Ataoğlu, the train belonging to Güzelyurt Municipality and symbolising that period, is to be exhibited in the Train Station Museum, which is a very important place for the history of Güzelyurt, and was sent by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment to Güzelyurt Municipality to be welcomed in the museum.

In his speech, Güzelyurt Mayor Mahmut Özçınar pointed out that it is very important to complete the restoration and landscaping works of the Historical Train Station for the further development of Güzelyurt and said, “The important thing is that our people add meaning to this historical restoration. I believe that it will make a great contribution to the revitalisation of our region ”.

Visit to Güzelyurt Municipality Visit to Güzelyurt Municipality

Özçınar thanked the Minister of Tourism and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu, who showed great sensitivity from the very beginning to the end of this project, which will contribute to the planning and further development of the city entrance of Güzelyurt, and everyone who contributed to the works, on behalf of the people of Güzelyurt.

Ataoğlu: “We rolled up our sleeves for the Fine Arts Museum, which has been idle for 16 years”

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu went to Girne after the examination of Güzelyurt Historical Train Station, and made examinations in the Museum of Fine Arts, which has been closed for 16 years, and gave information about the work to be carried out.

Minister Ataoğlu stated that works have been initiated to bring the Girne Fine Arts Museum, which has been idle for 16 years, to the tourism and culture of the country again.

Minister Ataoğlu pointed out that it is obvious these studies are very important in terms of developing the country’s tourism and increasing the diversity and said “Within the scope of our project to bring a museum to each district, Lefke Vasıf Palas, the Museum which opened in Iskele, Güzelyurt Train Station and the Şömüneli House in Famagusta have reached the stage of opening and the project is ready for the District of Girne, so that it can become a fine arts museum. The tender process will be initiated as soon as possible and it will come to life as a museum.”

Source (Turkish) : Ministry of Tourism and Environment

.