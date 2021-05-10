ARUCAD 2020 Fall Term, students exhibition is opened

The 2020 Fall Term Exhibition of Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) students was opened on Thursday 6th May in the Workshops Building. The exhibition includes the works of the students of 28 classes.

All areas of the university, including drawing, painting, sculpture, glass, graphic design, illustration, ceramics, basic design, photography, architecture, industrial design, interior architecture and environmental design, produced by ARUCAD students as part of their courses throughout the semester are represented.

Stating that he was very impressed by the works in the exhibition, ARUCAD’s Founder Erbil Arkın addressed the students as follows: “Today I saw that ARUCAD is a complete art university with all its students. I have observed that there are many valuable talents in this exhibition. You are the future of this university, not us. When you graduate from this university and make a name, it will be our greatest pride to say that you graduated from ARUCAD.”

ARUCAD Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Sinan Arkın said, “I was delighted when I visited the exhibition which consisted of the works our students made in the Fall Term. While establishing ARUCAD, we had an important starting point; To ensure that our students are equipped with theoretical knowledge on the one hand and use the application possibilities as required, on the other hand, I have seen once again that we are progressing with the right steps without deviating from our purpose. It made me very happy to see that the students who preferred ARUCAD are so talented. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the formation of this environment ”.

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “ARUCAD Students’ Fall Term Exhibition includes the projects of the students of 28 different courses in the previous term. With this exhibition, I am once again proud of the ARUCAD Family. In addition to the theoretical courses, we have once again seen the importance of practical workshop courses, the pleasure and self-confidence of production and design through the work of our students. As ARUCAD, it is our most important goal to provide an environment where our students can produce the works they have designed and imagined. After graduation, we will not get enough of proudly watching the products and works of ARUCAD students who will take one step ahead of other graduates in the process of finding a job. I would like to thank the entire ARUCAD family, especially our students, academics and artists ”.

The exhibition, which will be open to visitors within the framework of the pandemic rules, can be viewed at the ARUCAD Workshops Building at the Girne New Harbour roundabout between 09.00-18.00 on weekdays until 8th June.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)