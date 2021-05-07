A FIRST for a Northern Cyprus Association

The cooperation between The Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus and Creditwest Bank has got stronger recently with the association becoming a Creditwest Local Pay provider, the first of its type in Northern Cyprus.

Within hours of announcing this initiative to their membership on 4th May, some members were using the Local Pay contactless App on their smartphone or tablet to pay for their annual association membership.

Buket Edil seen here receiving her new membership card from Association Chairman Philip Lloyd the day after she made her payment, said “It was straightforward and easy to pay my membership using Local Pay, exactly the same as when l use Local Pay to pay for my petrol or groceries”.

Philip Lloyd commented “Local Pay is a great way for our members to make payments from anywhere in the World to our association, making payments of small amounts has proved difficult and expensive for our members, our cooperation with Creditwest Bank has put an end to this and gives our membership yet another payment method”.

The First Members to pay their annual membership payment were Figen Kaymak and Nesrin Argün seen here making the first ever Local Pay payments to The Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus.

Figen Kaymak said ”Using Local Pay is a secure reliable way to make payments which is why l recommend all other association members to use it for their annual membership payment”.

Whilst Nesrin Argün commented “Downloading the Local Pay APP was easy and making a payment even easier”.

Local Pay is just one of the cooperations between The Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus and Creditwest Bank, over the coming months more will follow.

