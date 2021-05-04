Girne Mayor Güngördü attended an international online meeting

Güngördü attended the online Unified Cities and Local Governments meeting.

On Friday, April 30, 2021 Intermediary Cities gathered under the organisation of United Cities and Local Governments 2nd World Forum, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü participated in the consultation series with his speech on Trust and Policies in the World after the Pandemic Process.

According to the information given by the Girne Municipality Foreign Relations Department, the forum, which was first hosted by the city of Shafshavan in Morocco on 5-7 July 2018, enables intermediary cities around the world to meet and interact with each other on vital issues such as local democracy and human rights. The second forum will be hosted by Kütahya Municipality from Turkey. In the session on April 30, 2021, within the framework of the consultation series held online during the preparation phase of the forum, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü conveyed to the participants the successful policies they implemented in the city administration.

Güngördü said: “As Girne Municipality, we participated in the forum, which plays an important role in the development of modern municipality understanding all over the world, and contributed by explaining the experiences we have gained during the successful struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic. By Girne Municipality participating in such organisations , we make sure that both the people of the city and our municipality are known all over the world ”.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality