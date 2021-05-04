Social news

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü message on World Press Freedom Day

By on ( Leave a comment )

In 1993, May 3rd was accepted by the United Nations as the  “World Press Freedom Day” for a free and independent press  and is celebrated in our country as in all democratic countries.

While the press acts by complying with the standards of universal law and respecting the rights and freedoms of nations and individuals, they should not be restricted or prevented in any way.

With these feelings and thoughts, “Happy World Press Freedom Day for all press workers who do their duty under all conditions for the society’s right to be informed and to learn the truth”.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality

 

Categories: Social news

Tagged as: , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.