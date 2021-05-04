Tatar: Anastasiades should look in the mirror to see arrogance

TRNC President Ersin Tatar criticised the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades for his latest remarks against the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey in his Easter message.

In a written statement, Tatar said that the Greek Cypriot Administration was carrying out a propaganda campaign aimed at spreading lies and false claims.

According to the information given by the TRNC Presidency, President Tatar’s statement is as follows: “While our proposal for a solution based on the cooperation of two equal sovereign states, which we presented at the 5+UN informal meeting held in Geneva on 27-29 April, created great reactions, the Greek Cypriot side is trying to deceive the world public opinion by conducting a black propaganda based on lies and slander. We experienced the last example of this in the Easter message published by Anastasiades, the leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration. Anastasiades spilling out hatred and grudge even in a religious message is another issue that should be evaluated.

While Anastasiades called out to the Turkish Cypriot people by saying ‘my citizens’ in his message, he once again revealed his anachronistic and dominant mentality and showed his arrogance by insulting our people by saying ‘our citizens’. The World and Anastasiades should know that Turkish Cypriots are not the minority and citizens of the Greek Cypriot side, they are the citizens of a free and sovereign Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Anastasiades, who insulted our people, called the Greek Cypriot people, their allies and their extensions to fight together and showed the TRNC and Turkey as a target, and it once again revealed how far he is from dialogue and compromise.

In Geneva, we, as the Turkish Cypriot side, demanded respect for equal status and sovereignty as an acquired right, however Anastasiades, who says that he defends Cyprus Hellenism and praises the terrorist organization EOKA, suggested that we should join the ‘Republic of Cyprus’, which turned into a Greek Cypriot state, as a minority with privileged rights. If there is impudence, this is it.

My reply to the EU that Anastasiades called for duty against the Turkish Cypriot side is; fulfilling the promises made to the Turkish Cypriot people in the Annan Plan referendum and abandoning its pro-Greek Cypriot stance. Because this attitude of the EU encourages the Greek Cypriot intransigence and does not serve the solution efforts.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office