Girne Municıpality continued street cleaning work in April

Girne Municipality carried out cleaning works in Karaoğlanoğlu S zone, Edremit-Karmi road, Ozanköy Cemetery, Zeytinlik Cemetery, Industrial Zone and Kervansaray regions.

According to the information given by the Girne Municipality, it was reported that cleaning work was carried out in the Karaoğlanoğlu S zone, Edremit-Karmi road, Ozanköy Cemetery, Zeytinlik Cemetery, Industrial Zone and Kervansaray regions. The teams, who continue to clear the weeds on the roadside and empty land before the summer season, will continue their annual routine cleaning work within the scope of the program.

Mayor Güngördü said “Our annual cleaning work continues. We continue our work throughout our city.

Our request to our people is that every citizen fulfills his/her responsibility regarding cleaning. Instead of throwing our garbage out in the places we pass, we can keep the area clean by keeping it with us until we find a garbage unit. “The only way we can keep the environment clean is not to pollute, which is the responsibility of all our citizens.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality