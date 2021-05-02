BRS News : COVID-19 Regulations and news updates 1st May 2021

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

COVID REGULATIONS

The following regulations and changes will come into force FROM 3rd MAY.

Curfew will continue 9pm until 5am Monday to Saturday

Full curfew in place Sunday 9th May (From 9pm Saturday until 5am Monday 10th May)

In addition to those businesses allowed to open Sundays – Restaurants, cafes and pattisieries WILL BE ALLOWED TO OFFER TAKEAWAY SERVICE.

Otherwise all other regulations will remain unchanged.

TRAVELLING TO THE TRNC FROM THE UK/DENMARK

Those persons travelling to the TRNC from the UK or Denmark need only now quarantine for TEN days.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com :