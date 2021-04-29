President Tatar: “We will not take a step back”

President Ersin Tatar made a presentation at the main session of the informal 5+1 meeting held at the UN Headquarters in Geneva with the participation of all attendees.

Following the meeting, President Tatar made a statement and said “We have expressed our views clearly. There is no change in our position and will not be. We expressed our position in a detailed way with its reasons. Today, the context and conditions are different, they have changed. I expressed what happened in Crans Montana, during the Annan Plan process and the injustice done to the Turkish Cypriots by the world, the United Nations and the EU. In that atmosphere, I felt that everyone is aware that the Turkish Cypriots are right and they also know that a settlement will not be reached using the old methods.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office