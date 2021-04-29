Cancer Screening Discount for all women for Mothers Day

Girne Municipality and Dr. Suat Günsel University of Kyrenia Hospital, in cooperation with the Near East University Hospital, is launching discount days on Cancer Screening for all women between May 3-8, 2021 for Mothers Day celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, in order to benefit from the discount opportunity to be held with the slogan “Early diagnosis saves lives” for Mother’s Day, it is necessary to make a pre-application to the Social Affairs Branch up to 8th May 2021 and to take action by the end of May with the document received.

Within the scope of Cancer Screening, gynecological examination, smear test, whole abdominal ultrasound, chest radiography, mammography or breast ultrasound, whole blood count, urinalysis, CA 125 blood test can be performed for 550 TL. For information and communication, Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch can be reached at 650 0100- Ext: 1042 and 0533 879 9595.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Manager Misli Kadıoğlu pointed out the importance of early diagnosis for our health and emphasised that it is necessary for a healthy and happy life for each individual to have their health checks on time. Stating that Girne Municipality is trying to raise awareness and support about early diagnosis of cancer both in schools and with events organised from time to time, she said that they will present discount vouchers to mothers and expectant mothers on a special day such as Mother’s Day.

Stating that they want to be together with the applicants for education and other activities, Kadıoğlu stated that the campaign will run for a week and the pre-applications will be made to the Social Affairs Department of the Girne Municipality.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that cancer screening and early diagnosis has saved lives, Dr. Suat Günsel said that they aim to contribute to the family structure with the community health service by finding the opportunity to have more health checks for women at a much more affordable price in cooperation with the University of Kyrenia Hospital and Near East University Hospital.

For their cooperation, Güngördü expressed his gratitude to Dr. Suat Günsel Kyrenia University Hospital and the Near East University Hospital management and expressed the importance of the contribution of both the state hospital and private hospitals in the city to public health. Güngördü said, “It is very important for us to have health checks done so that our mothers are always healthy and stay with us. Let the children grow up with their mothers, and our women should always be healthy. I embrace all mothers with love.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality