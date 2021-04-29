Çavuşoğlu “We fully supported the Turkish Cypriot side in Geneva”

“In Geneva, we fully supported the vision and proposal of the Turkish Cypriot side concerning sovereign equality and equal international status” expressed TR Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in relation to the 5+UN informal meeting with the participation of the Turkish and Greek Cypriot parties as well as the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and United Kingdom under the auspices of the United Nations.

Çavuşoğlu stated in a message shared on his Twitter account that they explained why a federal solution would not be possible within the scope of the meeting.

In his message Çavuşoğlu said “We fully supported the vision and the proposal of the Turkish Cypriot side in Geneva. A fair, permanent and sustainable solution could only be achieved based on realities on the Island.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office