Tatar: “There can no longer be an agreement on a federal basis”

President Ersin Tatar held a press conference before his departure at Ercan Airport ahead of the 5+UN informal meeting to be held in Geneva and prior to his visit to Ankara where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Tatar mentioned that he will have a meeting with the UN-Secretary General when he arrives in Geneva and that he will attend the reception, and apart from this he will also hold various meetings.

Tatar emphasised that the aim in Geneva is to put forward the new will and the new road map as an elected President of TRNC.

Stating that since he was elected as President, he has always mentioned the importance of the sovereign equality especially to the UN Secretary-General and all interested parties on several occasions, Tatar noted that the stance of the Turkish Cypriot side entirely overlaps with the position of Turkey.

Stating that there can no longer be an agreement on a federal basis, Tatar said that a viable, permanent and sustainable agreement based on the cooperation of two equal sovereign states living side by side in Cyprus is possible.

Noting that they have prepared this in a very detailed way, and that they have done their work and that they will present this vision to all relevant parties in Geneva in a way that suits them, Tatar pointed out the importance of taking into account the experiences in Cyprus.

Tatar said that he would go to Geneva with complacency, in full agreement with the Republic of Turkey and they would put forward their settlement visions which aimed at cooperation for the solution of two equal sovereign states living side by side.

Mentioning that there are two equal sovereign states in Cyprus and that the equal international status of these two separate structures should be accepted in the international community, Tatar said that alternatives other than this are exhausted and that it is not meaningful to lose 50 years at the negotiation table.

Tatar indicated that if official negotiations are to be initiated, his visions regarding two states should be accepted by the UN Security Council.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office