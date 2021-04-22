President Tatar to meet with Erdoğan in Ankara on Monday 26 April

President Ersin Tatar who headed the meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday (21.04.2021) stated that he would go to Ankara and meet with Turkish President Erdoğan and he will have an opportunity to evaluate the issues to be put forward at the meeting in Geneva.

Tatar indicated that they will evaluate with Erdoğan the new policy that the Turkish Cypriot side will put forward at the meeting in Geneva, that is, two states living side by side based on sovereign equality and that this is the only realistic way of solution as a result of all the research carried out for a solution.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office