Dana: “We will attend the 5+UN meeting with constructive attitude”

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus New York Representative Mehmet Dana evaluated the upcoming 5+1 informal meeting to be held in Geneva next week to the Anadolu News Agency.

Dana said that during the conference that will last for three days the sides will see whether or not a common ground can be found in order to restart negotiations on the island. “As the Turkish Cypriot side we will take part in the meetings with a constructive attitude, with good intentions and new creative ideas”.

Stating that the informal 5+UN meeting had in fact been proposed by the Turkish side, Dana said that the format of the meeting had been decided to be informal in order to provide the necessary environment so that the parties can share their opinions freely and comfortably. “During this meeting we will explain to our collocutors, especially the Greek Cypriot side, why the new ground we have proposed is necessary for both sides of the island and why it is the most correct, realistic and effective basis for our region. We will try to convince them” and he expressed the hope that the Greek Cypriot side will not insist on formulas that have been tried and have failed all these years. Stating that the Turkish Cypriot side supports a solution that will be found within the framework of sovereign equality and the equal international status of the two states, Dana said that if the sides act on this common basis then a permanent solution can be achieved on the island. Reminding that negotiations based on a federation have been continuing for over 50 years but have been unsuccessful, Dana said that they do not want to take part in a process in which the status quo on the island is maintained with open ended talks and an endless negotiation process.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office