TRNC Environmental Protection Department initiated beach cleaning

Cleaning activities were carried out within the scope of environmental cleaning awareness activities initiated by the Environmental Protection Department of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment and the 1km area between Bedis and Silver Beach has been cleared.

Ministry of Tourism and Environment Environmental Protection Department, within the framework of the TRNC Environment Law, by providing the effective administrative framework that points to environmental threats and necessity to achieve and implement the measures to be taken against them, with a more effective monitoring, supervision and controllable structure by encouraging sustainable development. It continues environmental cleaning campaigns, one of the activities carried out to raise awareness on environmental issues.

Ministry of Tourism and Environment Environmental Protection Department, whose main task is to audit environmental sustainability, within the scope of the cleaning works initiated in order to raise awareness on environmental cleanliness. In cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Environment Environmental Protection Department Famagusta Unit and Yeniboğaziçi Municipality, Clean Island, Sea Blue Group, Ötüken Mukhtar, cleaning work was carried out on approximately 1km beach between Silver Beach and Bedis Beach. The garbage collected as part of the cleaning work was also collected by Yeniboğaziçi Municipality.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment