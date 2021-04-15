Online Seminar on “Stress Management and Coping With Stress”

Girne Municipality Counselling and Support Center, will be holding a Zoom platform seminar on “Stress Management and Coping with Stress” organised by Psychologist Pembe Ardıç.

Participants will be given a certificate of participation at the end of the online seminar which will be held at 19:30 on Wednesday, 21st April 2021.

In a statement made by Girne Municipality, the seminar, which will raise awareness in order to control the stress that affects people of all ages and all professions and to minimise the effects of the destructive emotions that may be experienced during stress, will be held free of charge on the internet within the scope of the measures taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Information can be obtained from 0533 879 95 95 for registration and information to the seminar, which is planned to be organised interactively on the online Zoom platform.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Manager Misli Kadıoğlu said that the stress we often experience in our family, business, and social life is much more due to reasons such as uncertainty, quarantine, social isolation, unemployment, decline in income, social and economic anxiety, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic for the last year.

She drew attention to the fact that they had organised an awareness-raising activity for people of all professions and age groups to increase awareness and to control stress. Stating that they have suspended the face-to-face seminars and events organised under the umbrella of the Counseling and Support Center for a year, Kadıoğlu said that they will continue training and activities in accordance with the new normals.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that they are working for a healthier life and a more conscious society as Girne Municipality, and in these days when uncertainty and the negative effects of the process increase after the pandemic, both the negative impact of education difficulties on students and families and economic problems put us all in a difficult situation. Pointing out the importance of being more conscious in coping with problems, Güngördü invited administrators, private sector and public employees, municipal employees, parents, students and everyone to join the online seminar.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality