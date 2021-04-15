St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, April 2021 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their April 2021 magazine which is so full of information.

Due to Government regulations regarding the holding of religious services, the church is closed until further notice.

When church services are able to recommence there will be an announcement on the St Andrew’s Church website.

Given the current and constantly changing situation, Thursday Morning Praise will revert once more to the E-Service version only.

For any further information or updates as the situation changes please see the church website or contact the Church Wardens.

Here is a link to an online Sunday service from St Helena’s Church, Larnaca, Cyprus. https://sainthelenaschurch.com/online-services/

Should South Cyprus be in lockdown, St Paul’s Cathedral church will be providing a zoom service, details on: https://stpaulsnicosia.com/

This month’s magazine contains a wide range of interesting and entertaining articles which should keep readers happy until the arrival of the next issue.

