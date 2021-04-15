ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbı “World Art Day” message

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi published a message on the occasion of “World Art Day”.

Starting his speech by explaining the purpose of celebrating 15 April World Art Day, Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “World Art Day, organised by the International Art Association to emphasise the importance of art in the lives of everyone of all ages and races, is a special day celebrated by art lovers every year on April 15th. “April 15 has been specially chosen because it is the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci, who pioneered multiculturalism, freedom of expression, world peace and tolerance in the art world.”

Vehbi continued his message as follows: “Art is one of the most important bridges established from the past to the future, which is refreshed as it is performed, and gained value over the years. Art is a natural talent that gives different meanings to life with a different view on life. Whatever makes sense of life, you can only carry it to the future through art and bring the past to life.

The perception of the soul of the artist, which is not found in everyone, stimulates the sleeping minds and helps to think and understand the meaning of life. We are happy to fulfill one of our basic duties by giving great importance to art, respecting it and contributing to art and the artist. Continuing to make cultural investments in the island of Cyprus with the understanding of “Art is civilisation” with its education and activities, ARUCAD aims to contribute and revitalise the artistic and cultural environment of the region, and make the geography in the fields of art, design and communication a centre of attraction. At this point, our university, which takes the task of bringing the society and the academy together with art centers, production workshops, provides society with the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience in the fields of art, design and communication, based on the understanding of service to the society.”

Source (Turkish) Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)