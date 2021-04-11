BRS News : COVID-19 Regulation updates 10th April 2021

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

CHANGES TO CURFEW LOCKDOWN

There will be no change to the curfew hours or regulations between 12th and 19th April.

Due to the increasing number of cases, the decision to open internet cafes has been postponed.

HOME QUARANTINE

The electronic wristband application will be introduced at 09.30 on Monday.

The criteria for applying home quarantine with the application of electronic wristbands will be determined by the Ministry of Health and people deemed appropriate by the Ministry of Health will be able to enter the home quarantine.

The application of electronic wristbands will both make our lives easier and save significantly on the quarantine expenditures of the state.

Further detail are yet to be released but initially this will be for

Those persons over 70,

For families with children under the age of 12

For persons who are suffering prescribed illnesses. (Full details to follow)

CHANGE RELATING TO PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE POLICIES WITHIN RESIDENCY VISA APPLICATIONS.

Would members please be aware that we have received information that Private Health Insurance policies are no longer acceptable to support applications for Residency Visas.

We have requested official confirmation of this change, but as yet none has been received.

Based upon a visit made to the Immigration Department by a member, we thought that it would now be prudent to alert members that subject to official confirmation, you should now plan to buy into the TRNC State Health Scheme, as part of any first-time application or renewal of a Residency visa, as a mandatory requirement within the application procedure.

You are entirely free to continue to have your own Private Health Insurance policy, such as an Emergency Health Insurance Policy, but this will be in addition to enrolling into the TRNC State Health Insurance Scheme, which as you will be aware, will in principle only cover you, with certain exceptions to a medically defined position of stability.

We will advise further, as soon as we receive the official confirmation, but hope you will understand why we need to alert you of this change now.

RESIDENCY APPOINTMENT SYSTEM INTRODUCED AT IMMIGRATION OFFICE

Appointments must now be pre-booked online for attending the Interior Ministry, for matters relating to residency and for permissions to purchase.

The link to the booking form for making your appointment, which also has an option for selecting English language is

https://randevu.icisleri.gov.ct.tr/…

Then select ‘Ikamet Islemleri/Residency Procedures’ if attending for Residency Visa Issues.

