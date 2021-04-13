Tatar: “We are proposing a new solution after 50 years”

Stating that the Turkish Cypriot side will make the necessary initiatives in Geneva and convey their new ideas to the UN and related parties at the table, President Tatar said that the views that have been given in the last 50 years are well known. We are going to say something new for the first time after 50 years.

President Ersin Tatar, who met with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ Special Envoy to Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute, at 13:00 yesterday (11/04/21), made statements to the press after the meeting, that lasted for one and a half hours.

Noting that they had the opportunity to convey the stance of the Turkish Cypriot side to Lute once again, Tatar reiterated that “There can be an agreement in Cyprus that is sustainable, comprehensive, fair and can be respected by everyone with the cooperation of the two independent states living side by side, based on sovereign equality.”

President Tatar said:

“The Turkish Cypriot people have always wanted an agreement in Cyprus on the basis of equality, but after the federation negotiations that have been negotiated for 50 years, and I have also been elected President, there can only be an agreement in Cyprus that is sustainable, comprehensive, fair, and can be respected by everyone with the cooperation of the two independent states living side by side, based on sovereign equality. We expressed to Lute that this is very important for Cyprus, and of course our views are very important in order to create regional balances that will be beneficial to everyone. There will be various meetings in Geneva. Of course, there will be a meeting in which the guarantor countries will also be present, and then there will be bilateral meetings. At these meetings, which will last at least three days, a study will be made to see if there is a common ground. Many UN officials will also attend the meetings. We will explain in detail what kind of settlement and ground is required for a permanent and sustainable agreement in Cyprus.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office