Ersin Tatar condemns offensive language against Dr. Fazıl Küçük

President Ersin Tatar has condemned the use of abusive and contemptible language directed against former Turkish Cypriot leader Dr. Fazıl Küçük, who led the Turkish Cypriots in their struggle for freedom and independence.

The President said:

“Whilst in certain circles and in some newspapers and on social media, there are attacks on Founding President Rauf R. Denktaş, there are now contemptible and offensive attacks being directed at Dr. Fazıl Küçük, our leader who led the Turkish Cypriots in their struggle for freedom and independence. We are fully aware of the purpose behind these attacks.

As from the 1940s, Dr. Fazıl Küçük led the struggle of the Turkish Cypriots for freedom and independence, so that we did not become slaves to the Greek Cypriots and he continued with this struggle until his final breath.

It is immodest at the very least for anyone to insult and attack Dr. Fazıl Küçük, a man who was always inspired by the principles of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and who devoted his entire life to the struggle of Turkish Cypriots with the understanding that the ‘Cyprus issue cannot be solved without Turkey’.

These insults by certain people are in essence insulting the Turkish Cypriot people. I am not going to be just an observer to this. I vehemently condemn these ugly and offensive attacks made against Dr. Fazıl Küçük. The necessary legal action will be initiated and I will be following this issue closely,”

Source: Presidency of Turkish Republic of North Cyprus