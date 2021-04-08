Girne Municipality expands the Transfer Station vehicle fleet

Girne Municipality, purchased 1 vehicle to be used in the “Transfer Station and Improved Waste Management Services” project, which is being financed under the European Union Community Development IV Grant Program.

According to the information received from Girne Municipality, the solid waste transfer station construction, which is a part of the project, started infrastructure and ground preparations in February 2021. In order to support the transfer station activities, it was stated that 1 excavator was purchased in addition to the 5 work vehicles previously purchased within the scope of the project.

The excavator in question is under the administration of Girne Municipality and can be used in line with the needs of Lapta, Alsancak, and Çatalköy municipalities if requested. It has started to be used for cleaning the existing wastes in the field and for loading the waste to the vehicles that will be sent to the Regular Solid Waste Landfill in Güngör. It was stated that the excavator, which will also contribute to the service of the municipalities in the transportation of heavy metals and used electronic goods, will also be used in the road and infrastructure works of the transfer station under construction. Vehicle signwriting studies were carried out using the communication and visibility strategy templates developed within the scope of the Community Development 4 Grant Program.

The project carried out by the Girne Municipality aims to improve solid waste management in the northern part of Cyprus with the construction of the transfer station. It was reported that the construction of the transfer station scheduled for this purpose was accelerated on March 17, 2021, and the works are continuing to be put into service with the official opening in July 2021.

While it was conveyed that the cleaning department of the municipalities of Lapta, Alsancak, and Çatalköy, which are the project stakeholders, will be realized in the direction of strengthening the vehicle fleet capacities, it was informed that the last budget use for this purpose was also tendered and the works are continuing.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the issue saying that the efficiency of waste collection services will be increased with the Transfer Station and Enhanced Waste Management services project. He stated that thanks to the project, they aim to improve the northern coastline, to create environmental awareness in the society, and increase the awareness of all segments of the society on recycling, re-use and waste disposal. He stated that they aim at the sustainability and continuity of this project, which will end in October 2021, and while doing this, they will follow the European Union Community Development Program grant calls carefully and continue their applications. Güngördü thanked the European Union program managers, the EU Grant Support Team and the Girne Municipality project team for their cooperation and support.

Transfer Station and Enhanced Waste Services Project, Community Development by the European Union IV. It is financed under the Grant Program and run by Girne Municipality, Alsancak Municipality and Lapta Municipality. The content of the news is entirely under the responsibility of the Municipality of Girne and does not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality