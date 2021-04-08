Antalya Muratpaşa Municipality make donation to Girne Municipality

Support has been given from sister city Muratpaşa Municipality to Girne Municipality in respect of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

According to the information received from Girne Municipality, the materials were delivered to Girne Municipality on Thursday, 8th April 2021, under the control of Antalya Muratpaşa Municipality Deputy Mayor Oya Kansu. It was reported that the materials sent were 200 disposable hooded overalls, 50 N95 masks, 530 visor masks, 500 washable cloth masks, 2000 disposable masks and 5 coffins.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed his appreciation for the sensitivity of Antalya Muratpaşa Municipality and said that in these difficult times when social municipalism is at the forefront, they feel that they can overcome every issue in cooperation with sister municipalities with the help provided in difficult times. Güngördü telephoned Antalya Muratpaşa Municipality Mayor Ümit Uysal and thanked him on behalf of himself, the Assembly Members and the people of Girne.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality