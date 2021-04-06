Reaction from Turkey to celebration of establishment of EOKA

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey made a written statement in respect of the celebration of establishment of EOKA on the Greek Cypriot side. The statement is as follows: “EOKA, of which the 66th anniversary was celebrated with commemoration ceremonies by the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, is a terrorist organisation for Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot people.

The pain caused by the inhumane massacres carried out by this terrorist organisation between 1963-1974 with the aim to eliminate the existence of the Turkish Cypriots on the island remains fresh in the memories.

Despite all this, the fact that the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus still celebrates EOKA’s founding anniversary and issues stamps in its memory is yet another proof that the Greek Cypriot mentality that ignores the very existence of the Turkish Cypriots and views them as a minority, still prevails today.

Turkey, as in the past, will always continue to stand by the TRNC and our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, for their security and prosperity.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office