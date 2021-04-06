Saner: Greek Cypriots embracing EOKA mentality cannot be accepted

National Unity Party Leader and Prime Minister Ersan Saner stressed that the Greek Cypriot Administration still embraces EOKA which killed Turkish Cypriots to make the island Greek and this is not acceptable and it is not possible to achieve anything with this mentality in Geneva.

In his written statement, Saner said “The words of the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades at the anniversary of the first action of the EOKA organisation on 1 April 1955 should be evaluated very clearly”. Anastasiades made a speech on 1 April 1955 while printing stamps for EOKA and said that EOKA’s activities have created the brightest pages of Cyprus Hellenism.

Adding that Anastasiades became very much a fanatic to claim that EOKA is not a terrorist organisation but the Turkish Resistance Organisation is a terrorist organisation, Saner said that Greek Cypriot leader Anastasiades referred to the UN principles and EU Acquis and demanded ending the existence of the Turkish soldiers on the Island. Saner pointed out that Anastasiades still dreams to make the island Greek and will never accept sovereignty and political equality.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office