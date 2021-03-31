Ali Pilli made a thank you visit to Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü

Dr. Ali Pilli paid a thank you visit to Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü at the Girne Municipality Service Building.

In his speech, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said Ali Pilli had won the hearts of the people with his struggle, honesty and sincerity. He expressed that they were pleased with Ali Pilli’s visit. Güngördü stated that they have held these positions to serve our people and that the areas of responsibility of Local Governments have expanded in this period. He thanked Dr. Ali Pilli for his services during his tenure at the Ministry of Health.

In his speech, Ali Pilli stated that cooperation with the Municipality of Girne had strengthened in the past years with the West Nile virus, and that they have been cooperating with their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Ali Pilli expressed his gratitude to Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü and the municipal staff for their devoted efforts to systematically carry out vaccine and PCR tests by establishing centers in the Social Life Center and Leymosun Culture House in Girne. Pilli also thanked Güngördü, who brought the Girne Municipality New Service Building as a modern public building to the people of Girne.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality