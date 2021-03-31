ARUCAD 100% Scholarship Interviews on 15-16-17 June

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) is holding an interview for 100% scholarship on 15th-16th-17th June. Considering the pandemic process, the university grants 50% scholarship to all candidates who will register. Candidates who want to increase the scholarship rate up to 100% will participate in interviews.

ARUCAD directly grants 50% scholarships to all TRNC citizenship and/or TR Nationals, who have completed their high school education in the TRNC for 4 years without interruption, to all programs providing education within the University due to the pandemic. Candidates will be able to increase the scholarship rate up to 100% by participating in the interviews to be held on 15th-16th-17th June.

Applications are accepted for 4 New Undergraduate Programs

Undergraduate programs of Digital Game Design, Communication Design and Management, Archeology and Art History, and Ship and Yacht Design Departments were opened at the university in 2021. Prospective students will be able to apply for new undergraduate programs for the 2021-2022 Academic Year Fall Semester.

ARUCAD, which has a total of 14 departments, with 4 new undergraduate programs opened, Plastic Arts, Photography, Ceramics, Film Design and Management, Archeology and Art History Departments under the Faculty of Art; Under the Faculty of Design; Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, Industrial Design, Ship and Yacht Design; Under the Faculty of Communication, there are Departments of Digital Game Design, Visual Communication Design, New Media and Communication, Advertising Design and Communication, Communication Design and Management.

At ARUCAD, which provides education focused on art, design and communication, applications for interviews to be held on 15th-16th-17th June 2021 continue with great interest.

Candidates will be able to access detailed information about scholarship opportunities up to 100%, interview and registration conditions offered by ARUCAD, via the website kibrisaday.arucad.edu.tr and via WhatsApp line numbered 0533 873 85 85.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)