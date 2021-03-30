Tatar: ‘Single sovereignty gives chance to Greek hegemony’

President Ersin Tatar stated in a webinar with non-governmental organisations that the ‘Cyprus Republic’, which was established in 1960, was based on equal partnership and Turkish Cypriots were as sovereign as the Greek Cypriots. Reminding that the preparations for the summit in Geneva in April is continuing, President Tatar pointed out that the two state solution model which will be brought to the table in Geneva is the Turkish Cypriot people’s rights in respect of self-determination and it will be an historical step.

Indicating that the federal solution model which envisages single sovereignty could clear the way of spreading the Greek hegemony to North Cyprus, President underlined the necessity of a solution based on cooperation and the sovereign equality of the two States living side by side.

Indicating the importance of Turkey’s guarantees for the Turkish Cypriot people President Tatar said that they will do their best to overcome the isolations.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office