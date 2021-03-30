Saner : EU continues to act unfairly to Turkish Cypriot people

Prime Minister Ersan Saner said that as long as the European Union continues to act unfairly towards the Turkish Cypriot people it will never contribute towards the solution process on the island.

Referring to the memorandum issued at the end of the EU leaders’ summit, Prime Minister Saner said that the Greek-Greek Cypriot duo’s intransigent attitude, its provocative actions and its efforts to usurp the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people were ignored and the EU claiming that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Turkey’s drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean are illegal, is against law and an unacceptable mistake.

Noting that the European Union cannot interfere with the treaties or the steps that the TRNC and Turkey have taken to determine their exclusive economic zone within their continental shelf, Saner said that the EU has no authority or jurisdiction over this issue. He criticised the European Union for continuing their injustices against the Turkish Cypriot side because they are going to enforce the impositions requested by the Greek-Greek Cypriot side. “If the EU thinks we are going to take a step back in fear, it is mistaken. We will never give up on our rights or sovereignty. On the contrary we will continue to protect our rights with the support of Turkey” said Saner.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office