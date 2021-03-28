News of TRNC Football Season for 2021-22

By Richard Beale….

The Turkish Cypriot Football Federation has announced its proposed plans for season 2021-22.

The football season will start with the Super Cup Final (equivalent to the Charity Shield) on September 10th. The Super League and League 1 will commence the following week 17-18-19 September. This is of course subject to the Covid 19 pandemic being under control or hopefully banished from our shores altogether.

I should imagine, when they are allowed to, football teams will recommence training and building up their fitness levels as soon as possible. With the season starting in September then regular training and pre-season friendly matches will be held in July and August, the hottest months of the year – best of luck with that! Still, with the gradual re-opening of everything, it is good news that we have local football to look forward to later on in the year.

Listed below are Season 2021-22 proposed programme :

September 3rd, 2021 Last registration day for transfers and loan deals. September 10th Super Cup Final —–Mağusa Türk Gücü v Yenicami. September 17-18-19 League season begins Week 1 of the Super League and League 1 matches. December 23-24-25 Last matches Week 15. of the Super League and League 1 before mid season break. December 29-30 Round 1 of the Kıbrıs Cup (like FA Cup) 2022 January 3-14 Transfer window open January 21-22-23 Super League and League 1 matches recommence. Week 16 February 9 Kıbrıs Cup, Round 2 February 23 Kıbrıs Cup, Quarter Finals. (first leg) March 16 Kıbrıs Cup, Quarter Finals (second leg) April 6 Kıbrıs Cup, Semi Finals (first leg) April 20 Kıbrıs Cup, Semi Finals (second leg) Aprıl 29-30 Final matches of Super League and League 1. Week 30. May 7-11-15 Play Off matches for Super League and League 1 May 22 Kıbrıs Cup Final.