Girne Municipality and Alevi Culture Center sapling planting event

A sapling planting event organised by Girne Municipality and the Alevi Cultural Center was held on Thursday 25th March 2021 in Ozanköy Cemetery.

According to the information given by the Girne Municipality, 113 olive, cypress pine and carob saplings were planted in the Ozanköy cemetery in the areas determined by the Girne Municipality Park Garden branch.

It was stated that Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, the TRNC Alevi Cultural Center Executive Board members, Girne Alevi Cultural Association board members and the people of the region attended the event.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed his happiness for non-governmental organisations to be active in all areas of life, and thanked everyone who contributed to the planting work.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality