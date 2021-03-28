March food inspections and Covid-19 controls continue in Girne

During the controls carried out by Girne Municipality, between 19-25 March 2021, a total of 258 enterprises were inspected for hygiene and Covid-19 measures, 1 workplace was sealed within the scope of Covid-19 measures.

In the information received from the Girne Municipality, it was stated that a total of 258 workplaces were inspected in the audits carried out by the Girne Municipality Health Branch and Police City Security Unit teams between 19-25 March 2021.

Girne Municipality continues to monitor with official controls to ensure that enterprises are working in accordance with the decisions of the Council of Ministers and whether they fulfill the general Covid measures and share the results of these controls with the public.

In addition, it continues to take intensive measures in the Girne Municipality Open Market, which is held every Wednesday and where local producers, agriculturalists and farmer craftsmen sell directly to the public. Girne Municipality Open Market, which has less risk than indoor areas due to being held in the open air, provides strict controls with the Health and Municipality Police teams regarding the sales conditions of the sellers and the implementation of Covid measures during the shopping of the citizens.

Within the scope of general workplace audits, 35 workplaces were notified for their deficiencies, 1 workplace was sealed for operating out of working hours due to Covid measures, and the same workplace was fined.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said : “In our country where the pandemic process has been going on for more than a year, we need to be able to overcome these difficult days, and to turn the economic wheels by protecting our loved ones and our entire society. In order to manage this critical process in a healthy way, the sensitive participation of both tradesmen, employees and all citizens is of great importance. We have to be protected by wearing masks, social distance and hygiene measures. The inspections we carry out as a municipality have an essential place in the control of the Pandemic process. We attach special importance to these inspections and we continue our intensive efforts to protect the health of our people and to maintain a safe economic movement. Please pay attention to the rules so that our workplaces are not closed again”.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality