President Tatar: “It is unacceptable to isolate Turkish Cypriot youth from the world with embargoes”

President Ersin Tatar attended the 2021 Black Belt Diploma ceremony held on the 44th anniversary of the TRNC Taekwondo, Judo, Karate and Aikido, Hapkido, Kungfu, Kuraş, Wushu Federation, and presented diplomas to the athletes.

Tatar said, “As the TRNC, we proclaim the just struggle of the people here and the achievements of our youth.” In his speech, President Tatar strongly condemned the isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people and youth and appreciated the achievements of the athletes.

President Tatar heartily congratulated the federation for waving the TRNC flag all over the world and the successful youth who worked relentlessly despite the embargoes. Emphasising that it is unacceptable to isolate the Turkish Cypriot youth from the world with embargoes, Tatar stated that he will continue to appeal to the world that the Turkish Cypriot youth and athletes cannot be prevented from integrating with the world through embargoes.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office