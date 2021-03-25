We Walk for a Single Purpose, so do take the online challenge!

The 18th Orchid Walk, which is carried out with the collaboration of The Cancer Research Foundation (KAV) and Telsim, was moved to the online platform due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The walk will be held between 5th – 31st March and will be on an international platform.

The Orchid Walk, which will be held for the 18th time this year by the Cancer Research Foundation (KAV), will be held on a digital platform between 5th – 31st March under the main sponsorship of Telsim. The Orchid Walk has been organised for many years to raise public awareness about cancer, support cancer research and to emphasise the importance of self-care care through early diagnosis and to encourage people to live healthier lifestyles. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, the Orchid Walk, which has been transferred to an online platform, people will be able to participate from all over the world.

Those who attend The Orchid Walk will be entered into a raffle and 10 walkers will be given a smart bracelet (Mi Band 5). To enter, just walk a minimum of 4km during 5th-31st March. Share photos of yourself and the distance covered on Facebook or Instagram using the “#OrkideYürüyüşü” hashtag and challenge a minimum 3 of your friends also to do the Walk.