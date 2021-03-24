President Tatar received Sharma and Lillie

President Ersin Tatar received the UK Foreign Office Senior Official Ajay Sharma and British High Commissioner to Cyprus Stephen Lillie.

According to the written statement made by the Presidency, in his speech during the visit Sharma stated that they made this visit yesterday (23rd March) to obtain information about the preparations of the Turkish Cypriot side regarding the meeting to be held in Geneva on 27-29 April 2021, and that they held talks on the Greek Cypriot side on the previous day (22/03/21).

President Tatar said that the Turkish Cypriot side is preparing themselves for the informal meeting intensively and constructively and, within this framework, he continues his internal and external consultations.

In his statement, Tatar explained to the UK officials that sustainable peace, stability, and cooperation on the island of Cyprus and the region can only be possible with a compromise that can be found on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status of the two states. He also underlined that all parties expressed that the current status quo is not acceptable and sustainable and that the existence of two states on the island of Cyprus is an undeniable reality and that stability and cooperation can only be possible with the acceptance of this reality.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office