A Podcast of a review based on an article we wrote with a video in 2013 about the failed siege of Erenkoy by the Greek Cypriots and Greeks in August 1964 when they were unable to sweep away the Turkish Cypriots and to this day the so-called Republic of Cyprus is trying to deny access to this village and have its memory buried forever…Will they never learn to accept the failings of the past and move forward by offering the hand of friendship and equality?

