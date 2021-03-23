BRS News: Meeting with TRNC Foreign Minister

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.and this news brings fresh hopes of the ex-pats being given greater consideration..

BRITISH RESIDENTS SOCIETY MEETS WITH

MR TAHSIN ERTUGRULOGLU – TRNC FOREIGN MINISTER

Peter Wilkins and Mike Diplock met with the TRNC Foreign Minister Mr Tahsin Ertugruloglu recently and took the opportunity to welcome Mr Ertugruloglu back into the same Ministerial position that he had occupied previously.

A discussion then followed which consisted of the following items,

Difficulties being experienced by Property Owners and Residency Permit holders, who found themselves outside of the TRNC, without the appropriate documentation to return, yet had complied with all of the procedures necessary to ensure that they held the correct status to reside in the TRNC.

Minister Ertugruloglu agreed that this was an area that needed looking into, and would be looking into the feasibility, of having some sort of verification procedure, where a traveller’s eligibility to return to the TRNC could be checked electronically, rather than having to produce documentation.

Repeating a meeting, the government ministries opportunity, similar to that held in 2018 at the Acapulco Hotel for BRS members to meet and ask questions and raise concerns with senior officials across a number of different Ministries, that have an impact on an Ex-Pats life in the TRNC.

Minister Ertugruloglu who had previously been instrumental in the setting up of the previous event, agreed that this should be looked at.

Allowing all Ex-Pats who are Property Owners, holding Residency Permits to have an entitlement to vote in local elections.

Minister Ertugruloglu felt very strongly that it was essential that ex-pats were given this entitlement and agreed that he would give this proposal his fullest support.

Minister Ertugruloglu brought to our attention information that had come into his possession, that outlines potential changes that are being implemented, specifically for holders of third part national passports, i.e., British Passport holders, when crossing into the TRNC from the Republic of Cyprus, when using either of the two border crossing points that are located within the British Sovereign Base areas.

While the changes that were highlighted are due for implementation on the 1st of April, this is currently negated by the inability to fly into the Republic of Cyprus, to return to the TRNC, until possibly the 1st of May at the earliest.

Following receipt of the details of the changes, we have immediately requested a meeting with the British High Commissioner and are expecting to meet with him w/c 22nd March, to discuss the situation with him further. We will report back on that meeting as soon as it has taken place.

