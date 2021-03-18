President Tatar received French Ambassador Catalano

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar received French Ambassador Salina Grenet-Catalano at the Presidency.

President Tatar emphasised the vision of the Turkish Cypriot side on the Cyprus issue which is based on sovereign equality and cooperation between the Greek Cypriot side for peace and stability in the region. President Tatar underlined the importance of the contribution of France, which is a United Nations (UN) Security Council Permanent Member, for the Turkish Cypriot side to be treated equally in the international area. President Tatar stated that the Turkish Cypriot side is going to argue the vision of sovereign equality in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean for a sustainable solution and cooperation in the upcoming 5+UN informal meeting.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office