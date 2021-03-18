Countries and Travel Applications : COVID 19 Risk Categories

It has been decided to evaluate the countries previously divided as A,B, and C according to their risk categories, as only one risk category since 01.12.2020. Due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and mutation of the virus in some countries, the TRNC Ministry of Health has decided to apply some additional measures and expand the restrictions in accordance with the decisions of the Contagious Diseases High Committee.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, a new NOTAM has been issued to expand flight restrictions due to the mutation of the coronavirus in some countries. According to the NOTAM, it has been deemed appropriate to expand flight restrictions on the passengers from United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Brazil and all African countries to enter the TRNC. Accordingly, those who have been in the last 14 days in Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Komoros, Congo Democratic Republic, Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Esvantini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Sahara, Somaliland, Canary Islands, Cauta, French South and Antarctic Islands, Madeira, Mayette, Melilla, Soberanya, Reunion, Pelagie Islands, Sokatra, Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha; on the condition of being a TRNC citizen, having a TRNC citizen mother or father, establishing a business in the TRNC, having a residence and work permit, studying at universities in the TRNC, being a landlord, tenant in the TRNC, or having spent 6 months of the last 12 months in the TRNC, will be able to enter into the TRNC but they will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

7 days quarantine period for the countries other than those mentioned above has been increased to 10 days.

Those who enter our country from abroad, provided that they submit the negative PCR test result made in the last 3 days, will be subject to quarantine for 10 (ten) days and PCR tests will be performed at the end of their quarantine period. PCR test results will only be accepted in Turkish and English languages. The passengers who come from Turkey to the TRNC have the obligation to present a QR code on their PCR test results.

All tests and quarantine fees will be covered by the passengers entering the country, whether they are TRNC citizens or not. Persons who want to enter the country will be able to fly after presenting a receipt they will receive by paying the relevant fees into the account numbers below. Airline companies will not accept passengers to the aircraft unless they submit their receipts.

However quarantine fees will not be requested from the following persons:

A) Army members who have been reinstated to their duties in Cyprus,

B) Foreign students studying at TRNC universities,

C)TRNC citizen students studying abroad,

D)Those who receive social aid and disability pension,

E)Patients and their attendants referred with the decision of the Health Board,

F)Those who come to our country from the Republic of Turkey for official duties,

G)Those who have duty from the TRNC for official overseas visits,

H) Children in the 0-5 age group (also PCR tests will not be requested from this age group)

Bank account numbers and IBAN numbers to which quarantine fees will be deposited:

Recipient Name: TRNC Ministry of Finance

Recipient Address: TRNC Ministry of Finance, Lefkoşa-TRNC

Bank Address: Şht. Mustafa Ahmet Ruso Street No:11 Küçük Kaymaklı Lefkoşa TRNC

TC ZİRAAT BANK

TL

ACCOUNT NO: 40298710-5001

IBAN: TR290001000860402987105001

USD

ACCOUNT NO: 40300032-5001

IBAN: TR470001000860403000325001

EURO

ACCOUNT NO: 40298710-5002

IBAN: TR020001000860402987105002

GBP

ACCOUNT NO: 40298710-5004

IBAN: TR450001000860402987105004