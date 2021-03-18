InfoNorthCyprus – Food and Lifestyle

InfoNorthCyprus.com are launching a new section on their website – Food & Lifestyles, focussing on ‘all things Cypriot’. Why not take a look by clicking here.

The new section brings together articles about a range of different subjects including nature and wildlife, books, local music, food or the latest developments on the Cyprus Dispute. Articles are grouped into topic areas, to help you find articles with a similar theme.

Melissa Emen and Caroline Houghton, the publishers of the site said ‘we wanted to create a website to showcase everything Cypriot. The idea behind the site is to create a website which brings together on a single site information about Cypriot culture, traditions, history, wildlife etc. so foreigners can learn more about the island and its unique culture and life. We want to create a platform where experts on Cyprus can share their knowledge of the island with a wide audience’.

Food & Lifestyle has sections on food and cooking of the region, including a regular series of articles about fruit and vegetables available in North Cyprus, covering what’s in season, how to prepare, the nutritional benefits and suggested recipes. There is an excellent range of fresh and tasty ingredients on the island, so why not try some new recipes yourself. Food and Lifestyle primarily focuses on Turkish Cypriot and Turkish recipes together with recipes from around the Eastern Mediterranean region, but they have included a few dishes from other cuisines which showcase the seasonal fruit and vegetables.

There is a section on Books, covering general interest books about the region, history of the island and fiction books set in either Cyprus or Turkey. The book section also includes books by well-known writers from the region.

The music section aims to introduce those new to Turkish music to the range of styles, from traditional folk music to pop.

Cyprus has a very rich history, with influences from the many different cultures who either conquered or traded with the island. The History section, comprises a collection of articles about the history and archaeology, including regular articles on historical places of interest in North Cyprus, in particular less well-known sites.

There is a wildlife section with articles about the plants and animals of our beautiful island, including videos which take the viewer into the countryside to share its rich nature.

Cyprus traditions is a collection of articles about traditional Cypriot culture. Once the festival season re-commences they plan to share articles about local festivals and events.

With the next round of peace negotiations about to commence, there is a section with current and some historical articles on the Cyprus Dispute.

Finally, there’s a section on Covid-19, with background articles on Covid-19, vaccines, potential medication etc. This contains articles which are outside the scope of the Covid-19 section on the main website, but are relevant to those living or connected to North Cyprus.

Food & Lifestyle is an interactive, blog-style site so everyone can express their views, comment on articles and post relevant articles, although approval from the Admins is required before a post is added.