President Tatar received Australian High Commissioner Beever

President Ersin Tatar received the Australian High Commissioner Samuel Beever. According to the statement from the TRNC Presidency, President Tatar explained the Turkish Cypriot side’s new policy and its importance for sustainable stability and cooperation. President Tatar pointed out that for building trust between the sides the unjust embargoes on the Turkish Cypriot side should be lifted.

The President also touched upon the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and reminded that Turkish Cypriots have legitimate rights on the natural resources in the region. President Tatar underlined that the international community should stop the discrimination against the Turkish Cypriots and stated that the Turkish Cypriot side is continuing preparations for the 5+UN meeting in a constructive and sincere manner.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office