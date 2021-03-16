Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch are helping those in need!

Although there is hope on the horizon that in the TRNC we are doing our best to combat COVID-19 there are some less fortunate people who desperately need help and it’s always good to hear of individuals or groups lending a helping hand. This week we received this news from the Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch.

Readers mail….

From Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch….

Support to KKTC Umut Dernegi Yardimlasma Grubu (Hope Association)

The Branch has been looking at supporting a small charity here in the TRNC and has selected the KKTC Umut Dernegi Yardimlasma Grubu. This charity helps local people by means of toiletries, clothing, food, white goods and toys. As a charity the Royal British Legion is very fortunate to have worldwide support, so we as a Branch and our friends would like to support those whose community we live in.

We are asking if you can assist by supplying a carrier bag or a shoe box size donation between now and the 5th April 2021, your help would be greatly appreciated. The donations will then be given to the charity by the 10th April 2021.

What are we asking for?

We are asking for your help in supplying essential items such as toiletries, detergents and cleaning products. A box should be roughly a shoe box size or even a carrier bag. If you wish to donate nappies or baby food these can be donated in their own packaging.

What we are not asking for;

Please do not give us money, food items (other than baby food), alcohol or cigarettes.

Where can you drop them off?

There are 4 designated places where you can drop the boxes off, we will arrange to have them collected and given to the charity.

Lidia’s Nail Salon – Karakum

Eagles Nest Bar – Küçükerenköy

Azant Real Estate – Alsancak

The Olive Press – Lapta